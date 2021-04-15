UP COVID-19 scare: Night curfew hours extended in Noida, Lucknow and other districts

New Delhi: The UP government on Thursday (April 15) announced new strict measures in order to curb the rising COVID-19 cases including the extension of night curfew hours in the worst-affected districts.

The night curfew will now start from 8 pm and last till 7 am in 10 districts with more than 2,000 active COVID-19 cases, PTI quoted a UP government official as saying.

The timings have been extended in districts like Lucknow, Allahabad, Varanasi, Kanpur, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Ghaziabad, Meerut and Gorakhpur.

The state government has also postponed board exams for classes 10 and 12 till May 20 in view of the massive surge in coronavirus cases. Moreover, all the schools have been closed till May 15 in the state.

"Schools up to class 12 are being closed till May 15 and no examinations will also be held during this period. Also, UP board examinations for classes 10 and 12 have been postponed till May 20,” the official said.

The new dates for Class 10 and 12 board examinations will be decided in the first week of May, the official added. The exams were earlier slated to take place from May 8.

The new restrictions come after a meeting was chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The UP CM had informed on Wednesday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

