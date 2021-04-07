हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab

Punjab imposes night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases

The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew from 9 PM - 5 AM across the entire state till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

Punjab imposes night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew from 9 PM - 5 AM across the entire state till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases.

The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government also banned political gatherings across the state.

 

 

