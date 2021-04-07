Punjab imposes night curfew from 9 PM to 5 AM till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed a night curfew from 9 PM - 5 AM across the entire state till April 30 amid rising COVID-19 cases.
The Amarinder Singh-led Congress government also banned political gatherings across the state.
Punjab Government imposes night curfew from 9pm-5am across the entire State till April 30, also bans political gatherings in the State pic.twitter.com/8lKIXxF3MP
— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2021
