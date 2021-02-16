हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Toolkit case

Nikita Jacob admits to attending toolkit meet on Zoom with PJF, denies role in political campaigns

Disha Ravi and other fellow activists were present for the Zoom meeting. Nikita Jacob has denied sharing any information with climate activist Greta Thunberg and added that the document was an "informational pack" and was not intended to incite violence.

Image Courtesy: Twitter

Mumbai: Climate activist and lawyer Nikita Jacob, who is involved in the controversial “Toolkit" document case related to farmers’ protest, has admitted that there was a Zoom meeting before Republic Day which was attended by Poetic Justice Foundation (PJF) founder MO Dhaliwal.

Other fellow activists including Disha Ravi were present for this meeting. Jacob also claimed in a document submitted by her lawyer to the Mumbai police, she claimed that the "Toolkit" was being prepared by Extinction Rebellion (XR) India volunteers for presenting the whole picture with a simple breakdown for an international audience.

Despite this admission, Nikita Jacob has denied sharing any information with climate activist Greta Thunberg and added that the document was an "informational pack" and was not intended to incite violence, ANI reported.

She also claimed that she has "no religious, political and financial motive or agenda for researching, discussing, editing and circulating toolkits for raising awareness.”

Apart from this, Jacob has sought protection from arrest for four weeks, interim protection from any coercive action and a direction to the Delhi Police to share with her a copy of the FIR registered against her.

This comes a day after MO Dhaliwal, the founder of pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation contacted activist Nikita Jacob through his colleague Puneet, a Canadian citizen, to create a storm on Twitter ahead of Republic Day, according to the police sources.

Later on Monday, the police also issued a non-bailable warrant against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu, a resident of Beed in Maharashtra.According to the Delhi Police, the editors of the toolkit collaborated with the pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State. 

Disha was the one who shared the Toolkit Doc with Greta Thunberg. Last week, Disha was presented before a Delhi Court that remanded her five days of police custody. Disha Ravi broke down inside the courtroom and told the judge that she had edited only two lines and she wanted to support the farmers’ protest.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

