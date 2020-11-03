Nikita Tomar murder: 32 held from 'mahapanchayat' were influenced by inflammatory WhatsApp messages

Ballabhgarh: The Faridabad police has found out that the 32 people who were held for being involved in violence in the 'mahapanchayat' that was called by the members of 36 communities in Ballabhgarh over the killing of 21-year-old Nikita Tomar, were influenced by the inflammatory messages on the WhatsApp groups.

The police is now keeping an eye on social media platforms and preparing a list of anti-social elements who were spreading hate on WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

"A list is being prepared by the Faridabad Police for identifying the anti-social elements who are spreading such inflammatory messages and soon the strictest action will be taken against them under the law," said Assistant Commissioner of Police, Adarshdeep Singh.

Singh also confirmed that the social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are being monitored by Faridabad Police and requested citizens to beware of the anti-social elements who are making such statements and sending inflammatory messages on social media. He also urged the common public to cooperate with the police in establishing peace in the city.



Also read | Ballabhgarh murder: Ramdev demands public hanging of Nikita Tomar's killers

Earlier on November 1, police had arrested 32 people after violence had erupted in the 'mahapanchayat' that was called by the members of 36 communities in Ballabhgarh over the killing of 21-year-old Nikita Tomar.

"Several people detained after some miscreants tried to disrupt law and order situation in Ballabhgarh on National Highway 2, while 'mahapanchayat' was underway. Permission was not taken to hold the mahapanchayat," DCP Haryana Police, Sumer Singh had said.

Nikita was murdered in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabgarh on October 26 and a special investigation team has already been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case.

The main accused Tauseef, hailing from Sohna in Gurgaon, and his accomplice Rehan, who is from Nuh, have also been arrested.

Also read | Shocking revelations, brutal reason behind murder of Ballabhgarh girl Nikita Tomar: What we know so far

Live TV