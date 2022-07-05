NIMCET 2022 Result: National Institute of Technology, NIT Jamshedpur is expected to release the results for NIMCET 2022 today July 5. As per the official calendar released by NIT Jamshedpur, the NIMCET Result 2022 will likely be declared for candidates today, July 5, 2022 on the official website of the exam at nimcet.in. While there are higher chances that the result will be out today on 05 July 2022. The timings of the result are still not out. NIT Jamshedpur will certainly announce the result timing once they officially declare the NIMCET 2022 result date.

The NIT MCA Common Entrance Test, NIMCET 2022 was conducted on June 20, 2022. The provisional answer keys and question papers were released for candidates from June 23 to 24, 2022. Choice filing for the candidates is expected to begin from July 7 and conclude on July 12, 2022 as per the information available on nimcet.in.

NIMCET 2022 Result: Here is how to check NIMCET Result 2022

- Visit the official website – nimcet.in

- On the homepage, click on the link which reads ‘NIMCET 2022 Result declared’

- Enter your login credentials such as registration ID and password

- Your NIMCET 2022 Result will be displayed on the screen

- Download and take a printout.

NIMCET is an entrance exam conducted by NIT Jamshedpur. Candidates who wish to seek admission into the Masters of Computer Application, MCA courses offered at NIT Agartala, Allahabad, Bhopal, Jamshedpur, Kurukshetra, Raipur, Surathkal, Tiruchirappalli and Warangal appear for this entrance exam.