trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2669650
NewsIndia
SHIVPURI COP ASSAULT INCIDENT

Nine Arrested For Assaulting Cop In Suicide Abetment Case Inside MP Police Station

A sub-inspector, K P Sharma, was attacked and wounded by nine people, including a woman, at a police station in Shivpuri district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday.

Last Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 08:52 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nine Arrested For Assaulting Cop In Suicide Abetment Case Inside MP Police Station

Shivpuri: Nine people, including a woman, were arrested after they assaulted and injured a sub-inspector inside a police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri district on Sunday, an official said. The injured cop, K P Sharma, has been hospitalised, the official said. The incident took place at Karaira police station where the accused had come to record their statements in connection with a suicide abetment case, inspector Suresh Sharma told reporters.

According to the injured cop, a youth hanged himself at Toriya Khurd village of the district four days ago and the police registered a case against five people for abetment. People from the youth’s side were called to the police station on Sunday to record their statements, he said.

However, a young man who had come to record his statement started to make a video of the goings-on on his mobile. “When he was told to refrain from recording the video, about nine people thrashed me inside the police station,” said the injured cop.

A woman was among those who allegedly attacked the policeman, the official said.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train