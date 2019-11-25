हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Uttar Pradesh

Nine killed in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district

Nine persons, including a child, were killed when a bus collided head-on with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh`s Banda district on Monday afternoon, police said.

Nine killed in bus-truck collision in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Banda district

Banda (Uttar Pradesh): Nine persons, including a child, were killed when a bus collided head-on with a speeding truck in Uttar Pradesh`s Banda district on Monday afternoon, police said.

The bus with 45 passengers on board, was on its way to Fatehpur from Banda and collided with a truck near the Semri nullah on Fatehpur road. The accident also left over 20 passengers injured, police said.

Live TV

Soon after the mishap, a police team was dispatched to the spot to start rescue operations. The injured were admitted to a local hospital and the vehicles that had turned into a mangled heap of iron were removed from the spot to allow traffic movement on the road.

The bodies were sent to post mortem and efforts are on to establish the identity of the deceased.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over their deaths in the accident and has directed officials to ensure proper treatment of the injured passengers.
 

 

Tags:
Uttar PradeshBandacollisionbus-truck collision
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee government to provide land to refugees

Must Watch

PT35M

News 100: Watch top news stories of the day