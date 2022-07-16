NIRF Ranking 2022: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan released the 'India Rankings 2022', ranking of higher educational institutes under the National Institute Ranking Framework. While 7 of the top 10 spots in the NIRF rankings 2022 for overall institutes were secured by IITs and IIT Madras emerged as the top University in India securing the first position in the list. Apart from 7 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, AIIMS Delhi, and JNU got a place in the list of top 10 universities of India securing 2nd, 9th, and 10th place respectively while DU could not manage to secure a position in the top 10 universities of India rather slipped to 13th position.

DU in NIRF Rankings 2022

Talking about the downfall in the NIRF ranking of Delhi University to PTI, Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said a low student-teacher ratio could be one of the reasons for the varsity slipping in the Ministry of Education's National Institutional Ranking Framework 2022, even as he said the work done today will only be reflected in the next two years.

The varsity slipped by a spot to the 13th position this year. In the overall rankings as well, its position declined to 23 from 19 last year. Last year, DU was ranked 12th, while it was ranked 11th in 2020. It was at the 13th spot in 2019 and ranked seventh in the university category in 2018.

The seventh edition of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings was announced on Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Delhi University (DU) is ranked behind city-based Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI), which bagged the second and third positions, respectively in the NIRF under the 'university' category.

However, Five DU colleges were among the top 10 colleges in the NIRF rankings with Miranda House bagging the top spot for the sixth consecutive year.

JNU's rank in NIRF Ranking 2022

Meanwhile JNU maintained its 2nd position in India's top Universities for sixth consecutive here following the IISc Bengaluru in the list, however, JNU VC Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit expressed her disagreement on clubbing IISc, a research institute with other versaties in which courses of several subjects are offered.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit credited the varsity's second rank in the National Institutional Ranking Framework to teamwork, while noting that single subject institutes do not have the kind of problems faced by the varsity. ALSO READ- CBSE Results 2022: Students demand clarification on weightage, result date

"We are very happy. IISc is not a university like JNU. It is a research institute, and putting JNU and IISc together is like clubbing apples and oranges. I thank all my faculty, students and non-teaching staff. It is a collective effort," Pandit told PTI.

In the 'universities' category, the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bengaluru bagged the top spot followed by Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia at second and third ranks, respectively.

