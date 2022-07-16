NEET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow, July 17, 2022. In view of the medical entrance examination, the NTA has issued an advisory for the NEET aspirants on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in which consists of instructions and guidelines that are to be followed by the students at the examination centre, read more. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance and carry a printout for exam day.

Candidates must notice that the testing agency has already issued the NEET UG 2022 admit cards on neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will conduct the NEET exam on July 17 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm in pen-paper mode. Candidates must carry a Blue or black ballpoint pen to write the exam.

