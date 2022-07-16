NewsEducation
NEET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA's important instructions for exam, Covid-19 guidelines and more- Check latest updates

NTA has released the advisory for NEET UG 2022 aspirants and listed the guidelines to be followed by the students at the exam centre. The NTA has also issued the Covid-19 guidelines, scroll down to check the details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 16, 2022, 09:41 AM IST

NEET UG 2022 LIVE: NTA's important instructions for exam, Covid-19 guidelines and more- Check latest updates
NEET UG 2022 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET UG 2022 exam tomorrow, July 17, 2022. In view of the medical entrance examination, the NTA has issued an advisory for the NEET aspirants on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in which consists of instructions and guidelines that are to be followed by the students at the examination centre, read more. Candidates are advised to download their admit cards in advance and carry a printout for exam day.

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card Direct Link

Candidates must notice that the testing agency has already issued the NEET UG 2022 admit cards on neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA will conduct the NEET exam on July 17 from 2 pm to 5.20 pm in pen-paper mode. Candidates must carry a Blue or black ballpoint pen to write the exam. 

Stay tuned to Zee News for Latest & Live updates on NEET UG 2022

16 July 2022
09:32 AM

NEET UG 2022 Admit Card

Candidates must download their admit card in advance and carry it along with other required documents at the exm centre. Click here for the direct link to download NEET UG Admit Card.
 

09:28 AM

NEET UG 2022

While NEET aspirants prepare to appear for the exam tomorrow, CBSE students across the country are stirring online campaign demanding clarification on weightage of the Term 1 and Term 2 examinations, read details here

09:27 AM

NEET UG 2022: Covid-19 appropriate behaviour

Candidates must follow COVID-19 safety protocols such as wearing a face mask, maintaining social distancing and any other guidelines that are enforced at the respective exam centres, stated NTA in the official notice.

09:26 AM

NEET UG 2022- Dress code

Candidates are advised against wearing heavy ornaments, jewelry, expensive items to the exam hall on the day of NEET 2022. 

09:23 AM

NEET UG 2022: Important instructions

Candidates must have their NEET UG 2022 admit card along with the self-declaration and undertaking form.

09:21 AM

NEET UG 2022

NTA issues advisory ahead of the exam, check what's allowed and what is not, here

09:15 AM

NEET UG 2022

NEET exam tomorrow, download your NEET UG 2022 admit card here

 

