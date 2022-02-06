हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92; Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, mourn the death of melody queen

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut mourned Lata Ji's death on Twitter.

New Delhi: Melody Queen and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has died on Sunday (February 6) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a prolonged lung illness.

Soon after the news broke, the country mourned the loss of one of its most iconic singers and took to Twitter to condole her death.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tributes to the quintessential singer.

'Bharat Ratna' Respected Lata Mangeshkar Ji's demise is an extremely sad and irreparable loss to the art world. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members and their numerous admirers to bear this loss," wrote Yogi.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among one of the first to react. 

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.

