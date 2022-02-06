Lata Mangeshkar dies at 92; Rahul Gandhi, Yogi Adityanath, mourn the death of melody queen

New Delhi: Melody Queen and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar has died on Sunday (February 6) at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after a prolonged lung illness.

Soon after the news broke, the country mourned the loss of one of its most iconic singers and took to Twitter to condole her death.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also paid tributes to the quintessential singer.

'Bharat Ratna' Respected Lata Mangeshkar Ji's demise is an extremely sad and irreparable loss to the art world. Praying to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at his feet and strength to the bereaved family members and their numerous admirers to bear this loss," wrote Yogi.

स्वर कोकिला, 'भारत रत्न' आदरणीया लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन अत्यंत दुःखद और कला जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है। प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल परिजनों व उनके असंख्य प्रशंसकों को यह दु:ख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) February 6, 2022

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid condolences on the singer's demise and said Mangeshkar remained the most beloved voice of India.

Received the sad news of Lata Mangeshkar ji’s demise. She remained the most beloved voice of India for many decades.

Her golden voice is immortal and will continue to echo in the hearts of her fans. My condolences to her family, friends and fans. pic.twitter.com/Oi6Wb2134M — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) February 6, 2022

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut was among one of the first to react.

लता मंगेशकर अमर आहेत.. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) February 6, 2022

BJP leader Nitin Gadkari also took to Twitter to mourn the great loss of the nation.

देश की शान और संगीत जगत की शिरमोर स्वर कोकिला भारत रत्न लता मंगेशकर जी का निधन बहुत ही दुखद है। पुण्यात्मा को मेरी भावभीनी श्रद्धांजलि। उनका जाना देश के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। वे सभी संगीत साधकों के लिए सदैव प्रेरणा थी।

— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 6, 2022

Lata Mangeshkar tested positive for coronavirus with mild symptoms and was admitted on January 8 to Breach Candy Hospital's intensive care unit (ICU), where she was being treated by Dr Pratit Samdani and his team of doctors.

Her condition had improved in January and she was taken off the ventilator, but her health deteriorated on Saturday.