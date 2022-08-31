Nitish Kumar calls for meeting over lathi-charge on BPSC candidates

New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be holding a meeting to come up with a solution for Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), as informed by the official Twitter handle of CMO Bihar, hours after the protesting candidates were brutally assaulted by the Bihar Police in the state capital, Patna. In a tweet on Wednesday (August 31, 2022), Nitish's office informed that, “Chief Minister has taken cognizance of the problem caused to candidates regarding the examination of Bihar Public Service Commission & has called a meeting of the Chief Secretary & other office bearers for its solution.”

The tweet expressed that the Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is deeply saddened by the situation and is working towards bringing a suitable solution to the issue faced by the candidates.

Earlier today, a scuffle broke out between BPSC candidates and police personnel in Patna wherein the candidates were protesting against the schedule of the exam pattern and reportedly were lathi-charged.

BJP’s minister Nityanand Rai has attacked Nitish Kumar-led government of having “anti-students’ stance” and demanded apologies for lathi charge on BPSC candidates. He also demanded action against irresponsible officials. Speaking to ANI, Nityanand Rai accused the newly formed coalition government of using force on the BPSC candidates.

Also Read: ‘Lathi-charge on BPSC candidates unacceptable': BJP attacks Nitish Kumar govt for ‘anti-students’ stance

BPSC in the latest notice said that due to a large number of candidates in the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competition Re-examination, full accommodation is not available in the district to conduct the examination in one phase. Therefore, the commission has decided to conduct more than one stage and publish the result by Equipercentile Equating Technique.

Also Read: Bihar police lathi-charge protesting BPSC candidates, several injured

Now, the state commission has released the exam date that will be conducted on September 20 and 22. The students are also opposing the new Percentile System and have asked the government to reschedule the examination date.