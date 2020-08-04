Nitish Kumar government wants to take political advantage of its CBI move in Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

PATNA: Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday called Nitish Kumar government’s decision to recommend a CBI probe into late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case as ''incorrect and politically motivated'', triggering a bitter war of words between the Maharashtra and Bihar government over the issue.

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the Bihar government has not taken the right step by recommending a CBI probe into the actor’s death. "The Nitish Kumar government wants to take political advantage of its decision in the upcoming assembly election in the state," Raut said.

Raut had earlier tweeted, ''people living in glass houses shouldn’t pelt stones,'' in a loaded hint, while commenting on the Sushant Singh Rajput case on Monday.

राज कुमार का एक डायलॉग आज मुझे बहोत याद आ रहा है......

"चिनाय सेठ...,

जिनके घर शीशेके बने होते है..वो दुसरो पे पत्थर नही फेका करते.."

समझने वालोंको इशारा काफी है!!!!

जय महाराष्ट्र! — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) August 3, 2020

His remarks came shortly after the Bihar government on Tuesday recommended a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. According to official sources, the Nitish Kumar government recommended the CBI inquiry after Sushant Singh`s father KK Singh asked for it.

Nitish Kumar, while talking to reporters, said, "As soon as Sushant`s father KK Singh gave consent, I directed the DGP to do the paperwork for the recommendation of the CBI probe."

Kumar said that this demand was made by all and that the police were investigating the case registered in Patna. But the Bihar police team in Mumbai was not getting cooperation from Maharashtra Police. In such a situation, CBI investigation was necessary, he said.

He said, "Hopefully, CBI will take up the matter soon and investigate. The scope of the CBI is large." Sushant Singh`s brother and BJP MLA Neeraj Kumar Bablu thanked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for recommending the CBI inquiry and said that now the truth will come out.

On Monday, the Sushant Singh suicide case was raised in the Bihar Assembly and almost all lawmakers demanded a CBI inquiry into the matter.

Fans of Sushant have been demanding a CBI probe since his death by suicide on June 14. However, the Maharashtra government maintained that the case won't be transferred to the CBI as the Mumbai Police is carrying out the investigation well.

Last week, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an FIR in Patna against the actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her of cheating and harassment, after which the Bihar Police launched a parallel investigation in the case in Mumbai.

However, the probe by Bihar Police didn't go down well with Maharashtra and turf intensified on Monday after IPS officer Vinay Tiwari was quarantined by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as he landed in Mumbai.

Sushant was found dead in his apartment. He was said to be under stress and depression. There has been a huge outpour of anger by his fans on social media, alleging that the case needs to be investigated by the CBI for a fair probe.