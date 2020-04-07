Nizamuddin Markaz attendees of Tablighi Jamaat asked to present them at nearest hospital in Assam

Kolkata: Assam Police has issued the last and final call to those who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Markaz in the last month, according to a statement.

“This is the final appeal to those people, who have come to Assam after being present at the Nizamuddin Markaz or have been to a state or country affected by COVID-19, recently. All such individuals are requested to present themselves at the nearest hospital or primary health center by 6 am tomorrow, i.e. April 7, 2020," the statement said on Monday (April 7).

It further stated that "They may also call on Helpline no. 104 for informing the authorities of their presence and condition.”

The notice said if those who attended the religious congregation at Nizamuddin Markaz and failed to report by Tuesday morning, they will invite strict legal action against them.

It further added, “If such persons deliberately fail to present themselves by the given deadline, 6 am on April 7, 2020, or inform the authorities, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals, their shelters or those having knowledge of such travel history have hidden it, under relevant provisions of IPC and Disaster Management Act 2005.”

This apart, the Assam Police also thanked the socially responsible citizens who have come forward and presented themselves or shared information or appealed to their fellow citizens to come forward and declare themselves.