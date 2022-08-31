Bhopal: A video of a startling incident has surfaced from the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, where a man can be seen carrying his pregrant wife to hospital on a push-cart due to lack of an ambulance. The district administration started an inquiry into the matter affter the video of the incident went viral on social media. The man identified as Kailash Ahirwar, a resident of Raneh village located around 60 km from district headquarters Damoh, alleged that after his wife went into labour on Tuesday, he called the 108 government ambulance service but no ambulance came for two hours.

Left with no choice, he then put his wife on a push-cart and rushed her to the local Arogya Kendra where no nurse or doctor was available, Kailash claimed.

Damoh, MP | We've taken cognizance of the viral video. It is also being ascertained why the ambulance did not reach. The woman has been referred to the district hospital: Dr. RP Kori, BMO, Hatta on viral video showing a man carrying his ailing wife on a handcart (30.08) pic.twitter.com/dBIUkxi5lQ August 30, 2022

Later, she was shifted to Hatta by a government ambulance. Given lack of proper treatment in Hatta, she was shifted to the Damoh district hospital where she is now under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, a senior medical official posted in Damoh district health centre said that an inquiry into the matter has been ordered. "Notices have been issued to the concerned employees as to why an ambulance was not provided to ferry the pregnant woman to hospital and action would be taken after the inquiry is done," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier last week, a similar incident was reported in Bhind district where family members had carried a senior citizen on a pushing cart to a hospital. The district administration had then lodged an FIR against three journalists for reporting the matter.

(With agency inputs)