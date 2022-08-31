NewsIndia
DAMOH VIRAL VIDEO

No ambulance for 2 hours, MP man carries pregnant wife to hospital in a push cart; see pics

The man identified as Kailash Ahirwar, a resident of Raneh village located around 60 km from district headquarters Damoh, alleged that after his wife went into labour on Tuesday, he called the 108 government ambulance service but no ambulance came for two hours.

  • A video of the startling incident has surfaced from the Damoh district of MP
  • The district administration started an inquiry into the matter
  • No nurse or doctor was available in the local Arogya Kendra

Bhopal: A video of a startling incident has surfaced from the Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, where a man can be seen carrying his pregrant wife to hospital on a push-cart due to lack of an ambulance. The district administration started an inquiry into the matter affter the video of the incident went viral on social media. The man identified as Kailash Ahirwar, a resident of Raneh village located around 60 km from district headquarters Damoh, alleged that after his wife went into labour on Tuesday, he called the 108 government ambulance service but no ambulance came for two hours.

Left with no choice, he then put his wife on a push-cart and rushed her to the local Arogya Kendra where no nurse or doctor was available, Kailash claimed.

Later, she was shifted to Hatta by a government ambulance. Given lack of proper treatment in Hatta, she was shifted to the Damoh district hospital where she is now under medical supervision.

Meanwhile, a senior medical official posted in Damoh district health centre said that an inquiry into the matter has been ordered. "Notices have been issued to the concerned employees as to why an ambulance was not provided to ferry the pregnant woman to hospital and action would be taken after the inquiry is done," the official said, requesting anonymity.

Earlier last week, a similar incident was reported in Bhind district where family members had carried a senior citizen on a pushing cart to a hospital. The district administration had then lodged an FIR against three journalists for reporting the matter.

(With agency inputs)

