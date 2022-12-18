'No anti-incumbency in state': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot celebrates 4 years of governance

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot celebrated the completion of 4 years of Congress rule in the state. He spoke about the lack of anti-incumbency in the state, stating that there can be no bigger achievement for the government. He made these comments during a speech at an event celebrating the same. Various government programs were held in Jaipur, including a development exhibition at the Jawahar Kala Kendra. He said, "Even after four years, the people of Rajasthan are not against the state government, usually, such a situation happens everywhere and people start finding faults but in Rajasthan, the situation is different. There can be no bigger achievement than this for the state government."

Gehlot mentions Old Pension Scheme

Gehlot also emphasized the importance of social security, calling for its implementation across the country. He specifically mentioned the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and stated that it is crucial for those who have served the government for 35 years to have security.

He argued that there should be a common policy for nationwide social security, with both the central government and states managing the finances. Gehlot pointed out that the state government has the right to decide on pensions, as they are a state subject, and that the constitution gives states the right to provide pensions. He accused the central government of interfering with the OPS in Rajasthan, which he said is against the Constitution.

हमने चुनावी घोषणा पत्र को सरकारी दस्तावेज बनाकर वादों को पूरा किया है। हमने जनता की भावनाओं के अनुरूप जन घोषणा पत्र बनाया, जिसको आधार बनाकर नीति निर्माण एवं क्रियान्वयन का कार्य किया जा रहा है। सामाजिक सुरक्षा के लिए लगभग 1 करोड़ लोगों को पेंशन दी जा रही है।

2/2 pic.twitter.com/VX0O9Exc78 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) December 17, 2022

Attacks Centre

In addition, Gehlot criticized Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and accused him of misleading and cheating the people of Rajasthan. He pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the national Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project to the public during the last elections, but that the central government is now stalling the scheme. Gehlot argued that the ongoing feud between former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Gajendra Singh is a personal matter, and that the public should not have to suffer because of it.

Anti-incumbency in Rajasthan: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot also spoke about the role of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) in helping the people during the COVID-19 pandemic, and mentioned the Urban Employment Guarantee Scheme in Rajasthan. Overall, he highlighted the efforts of the state government in addressing the challenges faced by the people during the pandemic and emphasized the lack of anti-incumbency in the state.

(With agency inputs)