topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
RAJASTHAN CONGRESS

Slogans of 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' echo during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg - WATCH

In a video shared by news agency ANI, the Congress workers were heard saying - "Sachin Pilot zindabad" and "Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho".

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Aditi Sharma|Last Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 09:49 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Bharat Jodo Yatra began in the city of Dausa in Rajasthan on Sunday (Dec 18) morning
  • Slogans calling for Sachin Pilot to occupy the Rajasthan Chief Minister's position were chanted
  • Rahul Gandhi's padayatra completed 100 days on Friday (Dec 16)

Trending Photos

Slogans of 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' echo during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg - WATCH

DAUSA: As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra began in the city of Dausa in Rajasthan on Sunday (Dec 18) morning, slogans calling for Sachin Pilot to occupy the Rajasthan Chief Minister's position were chanted by a group of Congress workers. This highlighted the internal tussle in Rajasthan Congress between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions. Ashok Gehlot is the current Chief Minister of Rajasthan but Sachin Pilot has been considered a potential contender for the CM post. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a few Congress workers were heard saying - "Sachin Pilot zindabad" and "Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho" while marching in the yatra.

Rajasthan Congress has struggled to put up a united front as Ashok Gehlot's term as CM has been marred by a power struggle with Sachin Pilot, his former Deputy CM.

Also Read: 'Show' of unity: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot pose together ahead RaGa's Bharat Jodo Yatra

This year, when Gehlot was expected to take over as Congress party chief, 90 MLAs who were labelled as Gehlot loyalists submitted their resignation over rumours of Sachin Pilot getting the CM post.

WATCH HERE:

 

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 100 days on Friday (Dec 16). The foot march began from Kanyakumari on September 7 and aims to complete its journey to Kashmir. 

The Congress MP on Saturday arrived at his Delhi residence from Rajasthan. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party's mass contact campaign had resumed from Rajasthan`s Dausa. The foot march, which began from Kanyakumari on September 7, marked its 100 days on Friday, during the 12th day of its Rajasthan leg.

(With agency inputs)

Live Tv

Rajasthan CongressAshok GehlotSachin PilotRahul GandhiBharat Jodo YatraCongress

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'Spirit' of Bihar Police in spurious liquor case?
DNA Video
DNA: Poisonous Liquor or Poisonous Prohibition System?
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Iran in the UN!
DNA Video
DNA: When India defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the plan to produce children in the factory
DNA Video
DNA: Champion of International Insult 'Pakistan'
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 16, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What big action has New Zealand taken against cigarettes?
DNA Video
DNA : Why did Jinping's 'Zero Covid' policy become 'Zero'?