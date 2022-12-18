Slogans of 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' echo during Bharat Jodo Yatra's Rajasthan leg - WATCH

DAUSA: As Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra began in the city of Dausa in Rajasthan on Sunday (Dec 18) morning, slogans calling for Sachin Pilot to occupy the Rajasthan Chief Minister's position were chanted by a group of Congress workers. This highlighted the internal tussle in Rajasthan Congress between the Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot factions. Ashok Gehlot is the current Chief Minister of Rajasthan but Sachin Pilot has been considered a potential contender for the CM post. In a video shared by news agency ANI, a few Congress workers were heard saying - "Sachin Pilot zindabad" and "Hamara CM kaisa ho? Sachin Pilot jaisa ho" while marching in the yatra.

Rajasthan Congress has struggled to put up a united front as Ashok Gehlot's term as CM has been marred by a power struggle with Sachin Pilot, his former Deputy CM.

Also Read: 'Show' of unity: Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot pose together ahead RaGa's Bharat Jodo Yatra

This year, when Gehlot was expected to take over as Congress party chief, 90 MLAs who were labelled as Gehlot loyalists submitted their resignation over rumours of Sachin Pilot getting the CM post.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra completed 100 days on Friday (Dec 16). The foot march began from Kanyakumari on September 7 and aims to complete its journey to Kashmir.

The Congress MP on Saturday arrived at his Delhi residence from Rajasthan.

(With agency inputs)