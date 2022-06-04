हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mukhtar Ansari

No bail for mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari in land-grab case

Earlier, the bail application on behalf of Ansari claimed that he was innocent and was implicated in the case due to political rivalry.

Lucknow: A local court on Saturday rejected a bail plea of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari in connection with a 2020 land grab case. Special Judge of Prohibition of Corruption Act Court Gaurav Kumar said that Mukhtar Ansari's involvement was apparent from the investigation and the possibility that he would influence the witnesses during the trial cannot be ruled out. The FIR in this matter was lodged on August 27, 2020, by local area revenue officer Surjan Lal at the Hazratganj police station.

It was alleged in the FIR that a piece of land in the Jiamau locality was registered in the name of one Mohammad Waseem who went to Pakistan and his land was registered in the revenue records of the government as enemy property.

However, the land was grabbed allegedly by Mukhtar Ansari and his sons and the government was cheated of crores of rupees.

Earlier, the bail application on behalf of Ansari claimed that he was innocent and was implicated in the case due to political rivalry.

Mukhtar Ansari is facing over 50 cases. 

