No devotees allowed in temples on Janmashtami, action against those who violate rules: Delhi police

New Delhi: As India looms under the threat of a possible third COVID-19 wave, the Delhi police have warned people from visiting temples on Janmashtami. The order comes ahead of Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Krishna, which will be celebrated by Hindus on Monday (August 30) this year.

RP Meena, DCP of South-East Delhi said as per DDMA guidelines religious gatherings are prohibited and strict action will be taken against those who flout these orders.

Meena told ANI, "Devotees will not be permitted to visit temples on Janmashtami as District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) guidelines prohibit religious gatherings. We urge people to celebrate festivals at their homes and not to gather at temples. Strict actions will be taken against those who will be violating government guidelines."

Earlier, the Centre on Saturday extended the ongoing COVID-19 guidelines till September 30 and asked all states and union territories to ensure no large gatherings take place during the festival season. Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said that overall pandemic situation now appears to be "largely stable" at the national level, except for the localised spread reported in a few states. "The state governments and UT administrations concerned, having high positivity in their districts, should take pro-active containment measures so as to effectively arrest the spike in cases and to contain the spread of transmission," he added.

Bhalla emphasised on following Covid-appropriate behaviour to be strictly enforced at all crowded places.

"There is a need to continue focus on the five-fold strategy -- test-track-treat-vaccination and adherence to COVID-appropriate behaviour -- for an effective management of COVID-19", the home secretary stated.

Meanwhile, Delhi on Saturday logged 29 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 0.04 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No death due to the infection was recorded in the national capital for the third consecutive day.

(With agency inputs)

