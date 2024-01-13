No Differences Between 4 'Shankaracharyas': Puri Seer Clears Air On Ram Temple Row

NEW DELHI: Amid a bitter controversy surrounding reports of top spiritual leaders abstaining from the forthcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati categorically dismissed these claims as 'false' on Friday. “It's false; there are no differences between the four 'Shankaracharyas' over the Ram Temple 'pran prathistha' ceremony in Ayodhya,” asserted Puri Shankaracharya Nischalananda Saraswati, as reported by news agency PTI.

Countering Misinformation

Disputing rumours of discord among the top four spiritual leaders of Sanatan Hindu Dharma, also known as ‘Shankaracharyas’, Saraswati emphasized, “Who said that all the four Shankaracharyas disagreed on the ceremony? It is false.” These four Shankaracharyas head the main mutts in Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Karnataka, founded by the eighth-century seer Adi Shankara.

VHP's Perspective

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar clarified that two of the four Shankaracharyas had "openly welcomed" the upcoming consecration ceremony at the Ram temple. While none are expected to be present at the grand event, they express their intention to visit the Ram temple "as per their convenience later.” Jyotirpeeth Sankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati opined, “The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple at this stage is not right as its construction is yet to be completed.”

Ram Temple 'Pran Prathishtha' Approaches

Ayodhya is gearing up for the “pran pratishtha” ceremony at the temple scheduled for January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, responsible for the Ram Mandir, announced that the consecration ceremony will be preceded by a seven-day ritual starting on January 16.

Preparation On For Temple Ceremony

The program card for the pran pratishtha features a silhouette of the temple and describes the event as "Ceremony Special" or "Karyakram Vishesh" in Hindi. The auspicious time, or “shubh muhurt” for the “Pran Pratishtha” is set for 12.20 pm on Monday, January 22, 2024.

Distinguished Guests Invited

PM Modi is slated to be the chief guest at the event, which has extended invitations to over 7,000 individuals, including celebrities, saints, and politicians. Notable invitees encompass cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, and industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani. Additionally, the trust has invited 4,000 seers from various parts of the country.