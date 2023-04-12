‘No Enmity With BJP’: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot After PM Narendra Modi Calls Him 'Friend'

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that he has “no enmity with BJP’’ but there is "an ideological battle" with the saffron party while referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarks calling him friend during the launch of the state's first Bharat train. CM Gehlot, while addressing a press conference on social security, said, “There is no enmity with BJP, it is an ideological battle.”

The response from Gehlot came shortly after PM Modi called the Rajasthan Chief Minister a "friend" and thanked him for attending the launch of the Vande Bharat Express. Flagging off the state's first Vande Bharat train virtually, the Prime Minister thanked CM Gehlot for being present at the event in Jaipur.

"I express my special gratitude to Gehlot ji. During these days of political struggle when he is going through several crises, he took out the time for development work and participated in a railway programme. I welcome him," PM Modi said.

Sachin Pilot Vs Ashok Gehlot In Rajasthan Again

On Tuesday, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot observed a daylong fast in Jaipur, targeting the Gehlot government over "inaction" in alleged cases of corruption when the BJP ran the state. Earlier, during his address at the launch event, Gehlot raised demands related to the railways in Rajasthan and mentioned that for the first time since independence, the Union railway minister is from the state.

PM Modi said, "The work that should have been done immediately after independence had not been done till now. But you have so much faith in me that you have given me that task today." The PM told Gehlot that his trust in him gives strength to their "friendship". "I thank you for the trust you have in this friendship," he told the Congress leader.

‘You Have Laddoos In Both Hands’

Referring to the railway minister and the chairman of the Railway Board, both from Rajasthan, the Prime Minister said, "And I want to say Gehlot ji that you have laddoos in both your hands... The railway minister is from Rajasthan and the chairman of the Railway Board is also from Rajasthan." This is the second time in five months that PM Modi has "praised" Gehlot.

Last November, when the two shared the dias at an event in Banswara, PM Modi described Gehlot as the senior-most chief minister in the fraternity of CMs. Pilot had then taken a dig at the chief minister over this.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also shared a clip of parts of the speeches of PM Modi and Gehlot. In the caption, he said even Gehlot knows that only Modi will get the work done.

Reacting to this, the chief minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma said when there is a BJP government at the Centre and as prime minister, it is Modi's responsibility to fulfil the state's demands.

Vande Bharat Launch

The Vande Bharat launch function was organised at the Jaipur Junction railway station. It was also attended by Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra among others. The regular service of this new Vande Bharat train will start from April 13 and will operate between Ajmer and Delhi Cantonment with stops in Jaipur, Alwar and Gurgugram.