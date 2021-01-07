No fever, pain has subsided, says Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar 48 hours after taking coronavirus vaccine

NEW DELHI: Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar has said that that she is completely normal now, 48 hours after taking the coronavirus vaccine. Makkar, who had become the first Indian woman journalist to have received the indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin' on Monday, took to Twitter and informed that she is in a good health.

"Day 2. 48 hours after taking the coronavirus vaccine. Everything is completely fine now. There is no fever, pain has subsided. People's good wishes are doing wonders for me. Gratitude.'' Makkar wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

It may be noted that Makkar had earlier developed fever and stiffness in her hands nearly twenty fours hours after taking the coronavirus vaccine. She, however, said that she had got a call from the doctors at the AIIMS, Delhi to check on her symptoms.

“Last night, I got a call from the AIIMS to check for my symptoms if any. It's a protocol to be followed for volunteers who have received the coronavirus vaccine,” Pooja Makkar told Zee News.

Makkar had told Ze News on Tuesday evening that she was feeling pain on the spot where the vaccine was injected. The AIIMS doctors said that the pain will gradually subside. Her temperature was also at 99.3 degree, slightly higher than normal on Tuesday.

According to the doctors, the symptoms of fever and mild stiffness were completely normal in those volunteers who take the coronavirus vaccine. Makkar had developed a mild fever, which according to the doctors was a good sign as the vaccine seems to have started showing its result. When she contacted doctors to know the reason behind fever, she was told that this a "good sign" because the vaccine has started showing its impact on her.

Pooja got vaccinated at AIIMS, Delhi on Monday afternoon (at 2 PM) after undergoing the requisite tests, and was put under observation. The Zee News reporter has extensively reported about the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout besides keeping a tab on the development of coronavirus vaccines to check this deadly virus.

Pooja has been provided with a sheet to fulfill the points related to her experience after taking the vaccine. She was also provided with a helpline number to contact AIIMS if she felt any problem in the coming days.

Pooja is expected to get another shot of Covaxin after 28 days, as this is needed to remain safe against the COVID-19 pandemic. Covaxin is the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech against COVID-19 in collaboration with ICMR. Bharat Biotech has developed this indigenous vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).