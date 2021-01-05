Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar feels pain, stiffness in her hands after 24 hours of taking COVID-19 vaccine

New Delhi: Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar, who on Monday received India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin', has now developed fever and feeling stiffness in her hands.

Pooja Makkar, who became the first Indian woman journalist to receive Covaxin, said on Tuesday evening that she was also feeling pain on the spot where the vaccine was injected, while it was expected to subside by now. Covaxin is the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech against COVID-19 in collaboration with ICMR.

She has developed a mild fever and this is considered to be good news as the vaccine seems to have started showing its result. Her temperature was also at 99.3 degree, slightly higher than normal.

When she contacted doctors to know the reason behind fever, she was told that this a "good sign" because the vaccine has started showing its impact on her.

Earlier in live interaction, Pooja Makkar on Monday said, "It has been 20 hours since I took the coronavirus vaccine – Covaxin. I am completely fine." She also sought to dispel rumours about the indigenously developed vaccine and asked people not to believe in those rumours.

When asked about any physical or internal impact post-vaccination, Pooja had said that she is “not having any problem so far.”

Pooja got vaccinated at AIIMS, Delhi on Monday afternoon (at 2 PM) after undergoing the requisite tests, and was put under observation.

The Zee News reporter has extensively reported about the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout besides keeping a tab on the development of coronavirus vaccines to check this deadly virus.

Pooja has been provided with a sheet to fulfill the points related to her experience after taking the vaccine. She was also provided with a helpline number to contact AIIMS if she felt any problem in the coming days.

Pooja is expected to get another shot of Covaxin after 28 days, as this is needed to remain safe against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Covaxin is the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech against COVID-19 in collaboration with ICMR. Bharat Biotech has developed this indigenous vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).