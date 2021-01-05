हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
pooja makkar

Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar feels pain, stiffness in her hands after 24 hours of taking COVID-19 vaccine

Pooja Makkar said on Tuesday evening that she was also feeling pain on the spot where the vaccine was injected.

Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar feels pain, stiffness in her hands after 24 hours of taking COVID-19 vaccine
ZeeNews Image

New Delhi: Zee News reporter Pooja Makkar, who on Monday received India's indigenously developed coronavirus vaccine 'Covaxin', has now developed fever and feeling stiffness in her hands.

Pooja Makkar, who became the first Indian woman journalist to receive Covaxin, said on Tuesday evening that she was also feeling pain on the spot where the vaccine was injected, while it was expected to subside by now. Covaxin is the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech against COVID-19 in collaboration with ICMR.

She has developed a mild fever and this is considered to be good news as the vaccine seems to have started showing its result. Her temperature was also at 99.3 degree, slightly higher than normal. 

When she contacted doctors to know the reason behind fever, she was told that this a "good sign" because the vaccine has started showing its impact on her.

Earlier in live interaction, Pooja Makkar on Monday said, "It has been 20 hours since I took the coronavirus vaccine – Covaxin. I am completely fine." She also sought to dispel rumours about the indigenously developed vaccine and asked people not to believe in those rumours. 

When asked about any physical or internal impact post-vaccination, Pooja had said that she is “not having any problem so far.” 

Pooja got vaccinated at AIIMS, Delhi on Monday afternoon (at 2 PM) after undergoing the requisite tests, and was put under observation. 

The Zee News reporter has extensively reported about the COVID-19 pandemic and its fallout besides keeping a tab on the development of coronavirus vaccines to check this deadly virus. 

Pooja has been provided with a sheet to fulfill the points related to her experience after taking the vaccine. She was also provided with a helpline number to contact AIIMS if she felt any problem in the coming days.

Pooja is expected to get another shot of Covaxin after 28 days, as this is needed to remain safe against the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Covaxin is the indigenous vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech against COVID-19 in collaboration with ICMR. Bharat Biotech has developed this indigenous vaccine in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) - National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
pooja makkarcovid-19 pandemicCOVID-19 vaccine
Next
Story

CBSE CTET exams 2021 admit cards may be released soon; check details on ctet.nic.in
  • 1,03,56,844Confirmed
  • 1,49,850Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT49M55S

Taal Thok Ke: Congress likes foreign vaccine?