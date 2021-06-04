No jeans, T-shirts, only formals: CBI's new rules for officers

New Delhi: The new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal directed officials to dress in formals warning them that casual dressing will not be allowed.

In an order issued by the Deputy Director Administration for officers on on duty, it has been made clear that while all male staff should be dressed in trousers, collared shirts and formal shoes with proper shaving, female staffers will wear suits, sarees, formal shirts and trousers, PTI reported.

"No jeans, T-shirts, sports shoes, chappals and casual attire is allowed in the office," the order stated. The directive was issued after it was noticed that some staff members were not "attired properly" in office.

Further, it directed heads of branches of the CBI across the country to ensure these guidelines are strictly followed.

Jaiswal was appointed the new chief of CBI, agency’s 33rd director, for two years last week. The CBI had an acting Director Praveen Sinha after the term of RK Shukla ended on February 3 this year.

Jaiswal is a 1985-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Maharashtra cadre. Prior to his appointment as the new CBI director, he was serving as the Director-General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

