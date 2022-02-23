No more night curfew in Delhi? DDMA likely to lift remaining Covid-19 curbs soon

Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is likely to meet on Friday (February 25, 2022) for a discussion to lift the remaining Covid-19 restrictions in the national capital, including night curfew, half seating capacity in bars and restaurants, and closure of non-essential shops by 8 pm.

Several curbs like weekend curfew, half seating capacity in metro trains and buses, closure of multiplexes and cinemas, among others, were lifted by the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in the recent past. However, restrictions like only one weekly market permitted in a municipal zone, no standing passengers in buses and Delhi Metro trains, a 50 per cent cap on seating capacity in restaurants, bars and cinemas, and no activity except weddings in banquet halls, are yet to be relaxed.

"The fresh cases of Covid as well as positivity rate have gone down much compared to the peak of the pandemic in January. The DDMA (Delhi Disaster Management Authority) is likely to meet coming Friday to discuss lifting remaining restrictions," the PTI news agency quoted an official source as saying on Tuesday (February 22, 2022).

It is noteworthy that the DDMA in its meeting on February 4 had extended the imposition of night curfew from 11 PM instead of 10 PM to 5 AM.

498 new Covid-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate below 1%

Delhi on Tuesday reported 498 Covid-19 infections with a positivity rate of 0.96 per cent.

The national capital also reported one fatality related to Covid-19 and its case tally has now risen to 18,57,015, and the death toll is at 26,106.

Delhi on Monday had recorded 360 cases with the positivity rate falling below one per cent for the first time since December 28. On Sunday, the city had logged 570 cases with a positivity rate of 1.04 per cent and four fatalities. The day before, it saw 635 infections and two deaths, while the positivity rate was at 1.13 per cent.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on a decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of infections.

(With inputs from PTI)

Live TV