हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

No night curfew in Goa, outdoor gatherings capped at 100: CM Pramod Sawant

Restrictions have also been imposed on public meetings of political parties, Goa CM said. 

No night curfew in Goa, outdoor gatherings capped at 100: CM Pramod Sawant
File Photo

Panaji: There will be no night curfew in Goa for the moment but gatherings with more than 100 people in open spaces have been banned, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Friday.

Goa on Friday reported 1,432 COVID-19 cases, with the positivity rate (cases per 100 tests) reaching 21.72 per cent, up from 20.46 per cent a day earlier. The tally in the coastal state touched 1,86,198, while two deaths during the day took the toll to 3,530.

"No gathering of over 100 people in any open space will be allowed, while for indoor functions, the number of people should not exceed 50 per cent of the venue's capacity. Restrictions have also been imposed on public meetings of political parties (Assembly polls are due in the state shortly)," Sawant told reporters.

He said the number of cases were rising but hospitalisation was low, which was a positive sign.

A meeting will be held on January 26 to review the situation before deciding whether to continue with the curbs or amend them, the chief minister informed. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusGoaNight curfewGoa COVID curbs
Next
Story

Centre supports plea on breach in PM's security in SC, seeks NIA's involvement in 'unique case'

Must Watch

PT2M57S

Breaking News: In view of the possibility of terrorist attack, the security of the RSS headquarters has been increased