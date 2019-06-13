close

PM Modi

No pleasantries exchanged between PM Modi and Imran Khan at SCO Summit Day 1

Both the leaders attended an informal dinner hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov, entering the dining hall almost the same time.

Bishkek: No pleasantries were exchanged between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan at an informal dinner hosted by Kyrgyzstan President Sooronbay Jeenbekov on Day 1 of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

Both the leaders entered the dining hall almost the same time, with PM Modi a step ahead of cricketer-turned-politician Khan. Except for each other, both the leaders shook hands with everyone. 

PM Modi sat four seats away from his Pakistan counterpart. 

Ahead of the Bishkek summit, India had dismissed reports of any bilateral-level talks between the two neighbours.

"To the best of my knowledge no meeting has been planned between PM Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan at the SCO Summit in Bishkek," MEA Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told Zee News.

Meanwhile, in what may be seen as a diplomatic gaffe, Pakistan PM Imran Khan continued to be seated while the host – Kyrgyzstan President Jeenbekov and other leaders entered the venue. 

PM ModiImran KhanKyrgyz President Sooronbay JeenbekovSCO summit
