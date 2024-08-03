The ruling DMK in Tamil Nadu often finds itself in a tricky situation due to its watermouth leaders. Be it Chief Minister MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi Stalin or Transport Minister SS Sivasankar, their hate and criticism towards the Sanatan Dharma is evident from their controversial statements issued from time to time. In a now-viral video, the Minister, while speaking at King Rajendra Chola's birth anniversary in Ariyalur, claimed that ponds and temples constructed during Rajendra Chola's reign showed that the king lived. "But there is no evidence of history mentioning that Ram existed," Sivasankar said at the event.

However, this drew a sharp criticism from the BJP which claimed that while the DMK leaders speak against Hinduism, they never dare to speak the same about any other languages. Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai on Saturday took a dig at state Transport Minister S S Sivasankar for contradicting his Cabinet colleague on Lord Ram's existence and asked the Ministers to reach a consensus on Lord Ram.

Posting a video of Sivasankar making the controversial remark, Annamalai remarked on X, "DMK's sudden obsession with Bhagwan Shri Ram is truly a sight to behold — who would've thought?"

Taking exception to the remark, Annamalai said in a long social media post that last week DMK Law Minister S Reghupathy declared that Lord Ram was the ultimate champion of social justice, the pioneer of secularism, and the one who proclaimed equality for all. But now, the Transport Minister boldly asserted that Lord Ram never existed, Annamalai said.

DMK's sudden obsession with Bhagwan Shri Ram is truly a sight to behold—who would've thought?



Just last week, DMK's Law Minister Thiru Raghupathy avl declared that Bhagwan Shri Ram was the ultimate champion of social justice, the pioneer of secularism, and the one who proclaimed

It was high time the DMK Ministers: Raghupathy and Sivashankar, sat down, debated, and arrived at a consensus on Lord Ram, the BJP leader suggested.

Earlier, Udhayanidhi Stalin had compared Sanatan Dharma with diseases like Dengue and Malaria while calling for the eradication of the religion.