No question of alliance with BJP, Ajit's statement false & misleading, says Sharad Pawar

NEW DELHI: Minutes after newly-sworn in Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar said that he will always be in NCP and BJP-NCP alliance will provide a stable government in Maharashtra, his uncle and NCP chief Sharad Pawar refuted his claim sharply and said that there was no question of an alliance with the BJP.

The NCP supremo further said that Ajit Pawar's tweet was false, misleading and aimed at creating confusion and a false perception among people.

“There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra. NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people,” Pawar said in a tweet on Sunday evening.

There is no question of forming an alliance with @BJP4Maharashtra.

NCP has unanimously decided to ally with @ShivSena & @INCMaharashtra to form the government. Shri Ajit Pawar’s statement is false and misleading in order to create confusion and false perception among the people. — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

This came after earlier on Sunday afternoon, Ajit Pawar took to microblogging site Twitter and said that he is in the NCP while asserting that his uncle and party chief Sharad Pawar is “our” leader.

“I am in the NCP and shall always be in the NCP and Sharad Pawar Saheb is our leader. Our BJP-NCP alliance shall provide a stable government in Maharashtra for the next five years which will work sincerely for the welfare of the state and its people,” Ajit Pawar had claimed on Twitter.

In another tweet, Ajit Pawar said, "There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However, a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support."

There is absolutely no need to worry, all is well. However a little patience is required. Thank you very much for all your support. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 24, 2019

Further, State NCP chief Jayant Patil, who has been given as constitutional rights of NCP leader in the legislative assembly after Ajit was removed from the post responded to deputy CM's tweet and requested him to return to NCP for "the sake of the state."

"Ajitpawarspeaks, You are a founding member of the Nationalist Congress Party. We have all grown up in the shadow of the venerable Pawar Saheb. However, for the sake of the state, saheb has decided not to go with the BJP. Respecting this decision of sir, return to us," he wrote in the Marathi language.

In a stunning political move early on Saturday morning, BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis had taken oath as the chief minister of Maharashtra for a second time with Ajit Pawar as his deputy.

After Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, Sharad Pawar convened an all-party meeting which Ajit skipped. In the meeting, Ajit was also removed as NCP leader in legislative assembly with senior NCP leader Jayant Patil being given all his constitutional rights.