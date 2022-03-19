No reason to predict fourth Covid wave in India: Virologist

Virologist and former professor, CMC Vellore, said on Saturday that there is no scientific, epidemiological, virological reason to predict a fourth Covid wave in India. However, he added that nobody can predict that it will not happen.

“We can say the probability is extremely low but we've to be vigilant,” he further added.

His statement comes amid concerns about a possible fourth wave of Coronavirus hitting India in the days to come. The Centre had earlier advised the states and UTs to continue focusing on the five-fold strategy to prevent Covid-19 surge in the country.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan wrote a letter to all Additional Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, Secretaries (Health) of all States and UTs emphasizing that there should be a continued focus on the five-fold strategy, i.e., Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to COVID Appropriate Behavior, according to ANI.

The Centre’s advisory to the states, UTs comes in the wake of WHO warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus. Figures showing a global rise in Covid-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday.

After more than a month of decline, Covid-19 cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China`s Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.

A combination of factors was causing the increases, including the highly transmissible Omicron variant and its BA.2 sublineage, and the lifting of public health and social measures, the WHO said.

"This increase is occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means the cases we`re seeing are just the tip of the iceberg," WHO`s head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told reporters.