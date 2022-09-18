‘No student committed suicide, don’t believe in rumours’: Chandigarh University Vice Chancellor on girls video leak

New Delhi: After protests erupted on the campus of a private university in Punjab's Mohali following the alleged recording of objectionable videos of numerous women students by a hosteller, the university's Vice Chancellor, Prof (Dr) RS Bawa, on Sunday announced in an official statement that no student had committed suicide. He cautioned students and parents against believing misinformation.

No student committed suicide. Preliminary probe reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pics/videos to her boyfriend. No other material found. FIR filed. Police probing it. I appeal to students & parents not to believe in any rumours: Pro-Chancellor, #ChandigarhUniversity pic.twitter.com/eOFeF2xf8P — ANI (@ANI) September 18, 2022

Prof Bava also said that the preliminary probe of the incident reveals that the accused girl had sent her own pics/videos to her boyfriend. He denied finding other materials and assured people of proper investigation of the matter.

There have been rumours that seven students have committed suicide amid this incident, however, Prof Bava has denied its truthfulness.

“All the rumours of objectionable videos shot of other girl students are totally false and baseless,” he said in the statement.

Also Read: Chandigarh University hostel video leak: Police says 'only one' clip found; denies reports of suicide attempts

On the request received by the students, Chandigarh University has itself volunteered the further investigation by the Punjab Police Department which has taken one girl into custody and has filed an FIR under IT Act.

“All the mobile phones and other material has been handed over to the police for further investigation, Chandigarh University is fully cooperating with police in the investigation,” Prof said.

It is further clarified by the Vice Chancellor that the university is fully committed and competent to ensure the safety and security of all the students especially “our daughter-like girl students”.

Notably, massive protests erupted in Chandigarh University post-midnight after the videos of around 60 girls taking baths in the hostel were leaked. The Punjab Police on Sunday said they have found only one video of the accused in their primary investigation into the case.