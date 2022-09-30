'No VIP culture in Modi era', says BJP leader after PM's convoy gives way to ambulance in Gujarat

New Delhi: A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's convoy stopping for a brief time to give way to an ambulance while travelling to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad on Friday (September 30, 2022). PM Modi’s kind gesture to give way to an ambulance had won hearts and received applause from many. The party called it yet another move by the prime minister against the VIP culture and termed it a big humanitarian gesture.

A video shared by the Gujarat BJP's media cell shows two SUVs, which were part of the prime minister's convoy, slowly moving to the left side on the Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar road to give way to the ambulance.

The incident took place when Modi was on his way to the Raj Bhavan in Gandhinagar after finishing his public rally near Doordarshan Centre in Ahmedabad in the afternoon.

“On the way to Gandhinagar from Ahmedabad, PM Modi Ji's cascade stops to give way to an ambulance. No VIP Culture in the Modi era,” BJP leader Rutvij Patel wrote while sharing the video on Twitter.

On the second day of his Gujarat visit, the prime minister flagged off the Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express train and also launched the first phase of Ahmedabad Metro rail project.

In the evening, the prime minister will be in Banaskantha district to address a public gathering and perform aarti at the famous Ambaji temple.

