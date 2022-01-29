No weekend curfew in Delhi, but here are Covid-19 rules still in place - Check what's open, what's closed

New Delhi: Amid a continuous decline in the Covid-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) decided to relax several Covid-related curbs including the weekend curfew in the national capital. However, the night curfew will continue in the city as of now.

DDMA took the decision in a meeting chaired by Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to review the Covid-19 situation in Delhi on Thursday. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal virtually participated in the meeting.

According to a detailed order passed by the DDMA, the following are the new guidelines:

- There shall be no "Weekend Curfew` on the movement of persons in NCT of Delhi.

- Night Curfew from 10 pm to 5 am of every day on movement individuals in NCT of Delhi, shall remain in force in the territory of NCT of Delhi, till further orders.

- Delhi government offices will operate with 50 per cent capacity.

- All Government offices of NCT of Delhi / Local Bodies shall function with officers of the level of Grade-I /equivalent and above to the extent of 100% strength.

- All the essential services shall function without any restrictions, i.e. at 100 per cent strength.

- In markets, market complexes, malls, all shops and establishments dealing with non-essential goods and services shall be allowed to open between 10 AM to 8 PM without the restriction of odd-even.

- Cinema Halls, Theatres, multiplexes shall be allowed upto 50 per cent of the sealing capacity subject to strict adherence to the prescribed SOP.

- Restaurants shall be allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 8 AM to 10 PM.

- Bars shall be allowed upto 50 per cent of the seating capacity from 12 Noon to 10 PM.

- Marriage related gatherings shall be allowed upto 50% Marriage Hall capacity of the Banquet Hall Assembly Hall, Venue with a ceiling of 200 Banquet Halls persons.

- Funeral related gatherings shall be allowed upto 100 persons.

- The decision on the reopening of schools will be taken up in the next DDMA meeting.

Delhi Metro update

Delhi Metro services on weekends will be resumed as per regular timetable from Saturday in view of the ease in restrictions due to improvement in Covid situation in the city, officials said.

Covid-19 cases

Delhi on Friday reported 4,044 fresh Covid-19 cases and 25 deaths, while the positivity rate dropped slightly to 8.6 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 17,64,41 and the death toll climbed to 25,769. The number of Covid-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 47,042, the data shared in a bulletin stated.

(With agency inputs)

