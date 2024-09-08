Advertisement
KOLKATA RAPE AND MURDER

'Nobody Asked PM Modi To Quit': Shatrughan Sinha Criticises BJP For Politicizing Kolkata Rape Incident

Shatrughan Sinha criticized the BJP for politicizing a tragic incident, recalling no resignation calls for Modi.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 07:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Nobody Asked PM Modi To Quit': Shatrughan Sinha Criticises BJP For Politicizing Kolkata Rape Incident Image: ANI

As the BJP demands Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation following the tragic rape and murder of a woman doctor in Kolkata, Trinamool Congress leader and Asansol MP Shatrughan Sinha criticized the BJP on Sunday for "politicizing" this unfortunate incident.

The actor-turned-politician, who left the BJP five years ago, noted that "nobody demanded the Prime Minister's resignation" when horrific incidents were reported from places where the BJP was in power.

"There can be no doubt that the incident was deplorable. The government of West Bengal has, therefore, brought the stringent Aparajita Bill. It is an exemplary anti-rape law which, we hope, would get the nod from the governor soon and would inspire other states to take similar measures," he said, PTI reported.

He further added that nobody questioned PM Modi when sexual crimes were reported from Manipur, Hathras in Uttar Pradesh and Kathua in Jammu.

"Nobody asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to quit when serious sexual crimes were reported from Manipur, Hathras in Uttar Pradesh, and Kathua in Jammu," he said, PTI reported.

Reflecting on his time in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee administration, According to PTI, he said, "I was responsible for the health portfolio. I take pride in the fact that the in-principle approval for AIIMS, Patna, was granted during my tenure. It brings me joy to see the hospital thriving today."

