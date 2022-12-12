Noida Authority unveils policy for pet dogs/cats; Check registration fee, fine for violation, other details

Noida Pet Dog Policy: After multiple dog bite cases were reported in the Gautam Buddha Nagar, the Noida Authority today unveiled its policy for pets including stray dogs, breed dogs and cats. The policy comes into effect today, December 12. According to the policy, the registration of a pet has been made mandatory besides provisions of fine/penalty have also been made in case of violations. The Noida Authority also said that its empanelled agencies will visit societies for sterilization and anti-rabies vaccination.

The authority said that land for dog shelters will be made available on the demand for residents. The shelter home will be established at the cost of the authority while facilities at the shelter home will be provided by the RWA/village/residents.

The Noida Authority said that RWAs/AoAs/villages will themselves have to decide the feeding point for stray dogs and the provision of food and water will be done by them only.

The authority said that if a family adopts around 10 stray dogs, then they will get a rebate on the registration fee and free vaccination and sterilization will be provided.

The authority also said that registration of a pet will be valid for only one year and the fee for the same will Rs 500. Every year, the pet owner will have to renew the registration/license. The registration will be done every year in April.

It said that pet owners will have to keep their pets leashed while taking them out. The policy also called for taking dogs/cats safely while using lifts. The owner will also be responsible for the cleaning pets' poop.

In case a pet owner fails to register his/her pet by January 31, the authority will impose a fine based on the delay in registration. The fine for violation of the sterilisation rule is Rs 2000 while the same for dog biting cases has been set at Rs 10,000. The authority said that if a pet owner is found to be running a dog breeding centre in his flat/house, a penalty of Rs 5000 will be imposed for the same.