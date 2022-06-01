हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Noida

Gautam Buddh Nagar cops emergency response time less than 6 mins, fastest in Uttar Pradesh

Noida: The average response time for the police to respond to emergencies during May was recorded at 5 minutes and 42 seconds.

Gautam Buddh Nagar cops emergency response time less than 6 mins, fastest in Uttar Pradesh
Pic Credit: File Photo

Noida: Gautam Buddh Nagar police commissionerate has secured the first position among the 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in terms of response time to calls made on the emergency 112 number for the month of May, officials said on Wednesday. The Gautam Buddh Nagar police has remained on the first position for 112 response now 11 months in a row since July 2021, according to the officials.

For the month of May, the district police's swiftest response time to an emergency call in urban has been 4 minutes and 39 seconds while in rural area it was 6 minutes and 20 seconds, an official statement noted.

The average response time for the police to respond to emergencies during May was recorded at 5 minutes and 42 seconds, it added.

"Under the direction of Police Commissioner Alok Singh and under the supervision of DCP Traffic Ganesh Saha, continuous efforts are being made by PRV (police response vehicles) vehicles to provide quick help in a short time to distressed callers," a Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said.

During May, the district police was felicitated on seven different occasions with its personnel winning the "112 PRV of Day" honour for quick response and gallantry services.

Live TV

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NoidaDelhiDelhi-NCRGautam Buddh NagarGautam Buddh Nagar policepolice response time
Next
Story

NEET PG 2022 result declared at natboard.edu.in, direct result link here

Must Watch

PT7M5S

8 Years of Modi Govt: Why was it necessary to end triple talaq?