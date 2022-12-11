Noida: Huge fire breaks out at Gejha village near sector 93

Noida: A fire broke out at Gejha village here on Sunday evening, officials said. Dense smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the blaze that broke out at around 7 pm, they said.

“Firefighters and the personnel from the local Phase 2 police station are at the site where firefighting is underway,” a police official said.

Images of the slum showed people fleeing to safety. According to the police, the scene is chaotic but there have been no reports of casualties as of now.

