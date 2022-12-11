topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
NOIDA FIRE BREAKOUT

Noida: Huge fire breaks out at Gejha village near sector 93

According to officials, dense smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the blaze that broke out at around 7 pm.
 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2022, 08:19 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Noida: Huge fire breaks out at Gejha village near sector 93

Noida: A fire broke out at Gejha village here on Sunday evening, officials said. Dense smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the blaze that broke out at around 7 pm, they said.

“Firefighters and the personnel from the local Phase 2 police station are at the site where firefighting is underway,” a police official said.

Images of the slum showed people fleeing to safety. According to the police, the scene is chaotic but there have been no reports of casualties as of now.

According to officials, dense smoke could be seen billowing into the sky from the blaze that broke out at around 7 pm.
 

Live Tv

Trending news

Global warming
DNA: Alert in India on Extreme heat waves!
DNA Video
DNA: Big report on increasing anger of women
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive revelations on AIIMS server hack
DNA Video
DNA: Accident or negligence in Madhya Pradesh's borewell incident !
DNA Video
DNA: In Himachal BJP lost to Congress or rebels?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How AAP changed the game in Gujarat?
DNA Video
DNA: When actor Dharmendra was born in Ludhiana in 1935
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat gave AAP national party status
DNA Video
DNA: This victory of BJP in Gujarat will always be in 'record'
DNA Video
DNA: Main reasons behind AAP's victory in MCD elections