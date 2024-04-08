Noida: Man Dies After Using Water Slide At GIP Mall

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man from Delhi passed away soon after using a slide at a water park situated within a mall complex in Noida. The man, identified as Dhanjay Maheshwari, had visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38A with four friends on Sunday afternoon, according to reports.

"After collecting costumes and keeping their belongings in lockers, all the friends went straight to the slide. They arrived one by one and started sliding, when Maheshwari suddenly started having trouble breathing," a police spokesperson told PTI. As his health started deteriorating, he was rushed to nearby Kailash Hospital by an ambulance of GIP Mall authorities, where the doctors declared him dead.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said the family members of Maheshwari also reached Noida soon after the incident. As per officials a probe is underway while the body has been sent for postmortem.

#WATCH | Noida, Uttar Pradesh: ADCP Manish Beshra says, "A 25-year-old named Dhananjay Maheshwari came to a waterpark with four of his friends. After sliding, Dhananjay faced difficulties in breathing... Later he was taken to a hospital via ambulance, where he was declared…

Maheshwari lived in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Shivaji Road Extension. After the mishap the family has blamed the Mall authorities for the delayed response. Family claimed that the negligence on the part of mall’s management has contributed to the death.

On the cause of the death, Mishra said that the police have initiated legal proceedings, and the body has been sent for autopsy after which the reason could be confirmed.