Advertisement
NewsIndia
NOIDA CRIME NEWS

Noida: Man Dies After Using Water Slide At GIP Mall

The man had visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall with four friends after using a slide he started having breathing difficulties.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2024, 01:28 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Noida: Man Dies After Using Water Slide At GIP Mall

New Delhi: A 25-year-old man from Delhi passed away soon after using a slide at a water park situated within a mall complex in Noida. The man, identified as Dhanjay Maheshwari, had visited the Entertainment City water park at the Great India Place (GIP) Mall in Sector 38A with four friends on Sunday afternoon, according to reports. 

"After collecting costumes and keeping their belongings in lockers, all the friends went straight to the slide. They arrived one by one and started sliding, when Maheshwari suddenly started having trouble breathing," a police spokesperson told PTI. As his health started deteriorating, he was rushed to nearby Kailash Hospital by an ambulance of GIP Mall authorities, where the doctors declared him dead.  

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Manish Mishra said the family members of Maheshwari also reached Noida soon after the incident. As per officials a probe is underway while the body has been sent for postmortem. 

Maheshwari lived in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar, Shivaji Road Extension. After the mishap the family has blamed the Mall authorities for the delayed response. Family claimed that the negligence on the part of mall’s management has contributed to the death. 

On the cause of the death, Mishra said that the police have initiated legal proceedings, and the body has been sent for autopsy after which the reason could be confirmed.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA
Are children at risk of heart attack from health drinks?
DNA
China will interfere in India's Lok Sabha elections
DNA
CBI exposes child theft gang in Delhi
DNA
Could war break out between Israel and Iran?
DNA Video
DNA: What is in the Congress manifesto?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing India's enemies in Pakistan?
DNA Video
DNA: Is Trump going to become America's President again?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'side business' of private schools
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of cab drivers' loss-making 'excuses'
DNA Video
DNA: How did China tremble due to Taiwan earthquake?