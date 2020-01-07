हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Greater Noida

Noida man robbed, murdered; body found near Parthala Chowk

Chandel's body was found by his relatives between Parthala Chowk and Hindan river bridge late on Monday. 

Noida man robbed, murdered; body found near Parthala Chowk
Representational Image

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a man was robbed and murdered by some unidentified persons while he was returning home on his car on Monday (January 06). The incident took place near Parthala Chowk in Greater Noida. The police suspect that the deceased was murdered by the criminals while he made an attempt to resist them from robbing him. However, an official confirmation on the same remains awaited. 

The family members of the deceased told police that Gaurav Chandel, who was a resident in Noida Extension's Gaur City, was returning from his office and was on his way home. The family said that Chandel had informed them that he was close to Parthala Chowk and would be reaching home in 5 minutes. They added that when he didn't reach home even after half-an-hour and stopped taking their calls, they got worried. 

According to Chandel's relatives, they approached the Bisrakh police station and filed a written complaint. After returning from the police station, they began looking for him, on the route. Chandel's body was found by his relatives between Parthala Chowk and Hindan river bridge late on Monday. However, his car, laptop and mobile phone were missing from the spot. 

He was immediately rushed to Noida's Yatartha Hospital in sector 110 where he was declared dead by the doctors.

He is survived by his wife and an eight-year-old daughter. 

Tags:
Greater NoidaUttar PradeshNoidaNoida ExtensionGaur Citycrimemurder
Next
Story

Terrorists conspiring to poison security forces in Jammu and Kashmir, say sources; intel on high alert

Must Watch

PT10M27S

Morning Breaking: Watch today's top news stories; January 07, 2020