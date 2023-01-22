Noida police arrests man carrying Rs 20,000 bounty for killing his wife

NOIDA: The Uttar Pradesh police on Saturday arrested a man accused of killing his wife and recovered one illegal pistol and one hollow and live cartridge each from his possession. The Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Noida, Ashutosh Dwivedi said that accused Suraj carried a bounty of Rs 20,000 and was 'wanted' by the police for allegedly killing his wife following a quarrel.

Dwivedi further said that they arrested him after an encounter in which Suraj was shot at his leg. The police have also recovered a scooty without a number plate from him, he added.The Noida police had launched a search operation on January 11 to nab the accused after receiving information about the deceased woman was bleeding profusely from her head and there were signs that she had been dead for some days, police said early this month (January 11).

Prima facie, the police observed that the accused killed his wife following some argument and then locked the room with her dead body inside.

However, the ADCP also said that Suraj confessed to his crime and admitted that he had a doubt on the character of his wife, in the wake of which the two had regular quarrels with each other.

"I had a doubt over my wife`s character because of which we used to argue daily. One such day I grabbed a frying pan and hitted her at head multiple times which made her unconscious. Then, I strangled her with my hands and when she died, locked the room and ran away," Suraj confessed.