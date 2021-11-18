हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Uttar Pradesh

Noida Police bust prostitution racket that was operated through WhatsApp

Three women have been apprehended and their role in the racket is being investigated.

Noida Police bust prostitution racket that was operated through WhatsApp
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

With the arrest of three men, the Noida Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a prostitution racket in the city being operated via Whatsapp. Three women have also been apprehended and their role in the racket is being investigated, the police said.

"The prostitution racket has been busted by the Anti Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the police. Three men who dealt with clients have been arrested while their fourth partner is absconding," a police spokesperson said.

"Three women have been apprehended in connection with the case but their role is being investigated further," the spokesperson added.

According to the official, the dealers have confessed to the police that they reached out to the clients online and through Whatsapp.

"The dealers contacted possible clients through Whatsapp and if a deal was fixed, they charged Rs 3,000 per client, of which Rs 1,000 went to the women involved," the spokesperson said.

Those arrested have been identified as Anurag, Daanvendra and Shailendra Yadav, the police said, adding they have seized Rs 3,500 and three mobile phones from the accused.

An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 49 police station and legal proceedings initiated, the police added. 

