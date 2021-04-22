Noida police to deliver medicines, oxygen for COVID patients during weekend curfew, shares helpline number

New Delhi: Amid the rising COVID-19 infections and the subsequent curbs in the district, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police have stepped up to help the residents in their fight against the deadly coronavirus.

The Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police has issued a helpline number for the welfare of the citizens. The residents will be able to call on this helpline number in case they need medicines or oxygen during the curfew timings.

The officials revealed that under this initiative, by the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, even ambulance and oxygen tanks will be provided via green corridor in case of emergencies to the residents.

DCP of Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police, Ganesh Saha said that if any individual requires medicines on Saturdays and Sundays, they can contact the helpline number- 9971009001.

Earlier, on Wednesday afternoon, the Gautam Budh Nagar traffic police created a green corridor for an oxygen tanker from Greater Noida to the DND Flyway, which was afterwards taken by the Delhi Police to a private hospital in the national capital.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh govt on Tuesday (April 20) imposed weekend lockdown in the state to curb the spread of the COVID-19. The lockdown will come into effect on Friday at 8 pm and continue till Monday at 7 am. The weekend lockdown will come into force from 24 April.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas L Y said in an order said, "The night curfew which was earlier imposed till April 17 will be in force from 8 pm to 7 am till April 30 across the district, including Noida and Greater Noida."

Meanwhile, India reported 3,14,835 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,59,30,965 on Thursday (April 22), as per data by health ministry.

