As part of their efforts to enhance public safety and prevent accidents during New Year’s Eve celebrations, Noida Police has announced several precautionary measures.

One of the key components of the safety plan is the arrangement of special cab services for people who may be too intoxicated to drive. The Noida Police have partnered with bars, restaurants, and other public spots to ensure that heavy drinkers can safely get home.

In case of extreme intoxication, the police will assist people by ensuring they are put into hired cabs monitored by authorities.

According to media reports, Ram Badan Singh, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Noida, stated, "We have implemented extensive security measures, including drone surveillance and special cab and auto services, to ensure a safe and enjoyable New Year’s Eve."

The initiative aims to reduce the risks associated with drunk driving and ensure a trouble-free celebration for the public.

Extensive Security Deployment

To maintain law and order throughout the district, Noida Police has mobilized a force of 3,000 personnel, who will be deployed at strategic locations, particularly around malls, pubs, and popular nightlife hubs.

In addition, the city will be under the constant watch of over 6,000 CCTV cameras and drones, enhancing surveillance capabilities to prevent any untoward incidents.

On December 30, senior police officials, along with bomb disposal teams and dog squads, conducted a thorough security review at key locations, including prominent malls like GIP Mall, DLF Mall, and Garden Galleria. This preemptive inspection aims to ensure the highest level of security during the celebrations.

Heightened Vigilance at Public Spots

Public spaces, including malls, will see increased vigilance to deter any potential threats. Extra security measures will be in place to monitor dark areas like parking lots, and additional staff will be deployed around women’s washrooms for added safety.

Furthermore, officers will conduct regular checks at various locations, focusing on high-risk areas, with breathalyser tests being carried out at 30 junctions across Noida. Speeding will also be under scrutiny, with traffic personnel utilizing speed guns and deploying zigzag barriers at 115 locations to manage fast-moving traffic and prevent accidents.

Strict Enforcement of Drunk Driving Laws

Noida Police is taking a strong stance against drunk driving this New Year’s Eve. Vehicles of those caught driving under the influence will be seized, and hefty fines will be imposed. Legal actions will be initiated against violators to maintain road safety.

In addition to these efforts, certified cabs and autos will be available for women who find themselves in emergency situations, ensuring their safety during the night.

Security Structure and Traffic Management

The district has been divided into three super zones, each led by a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), and further split into 10 zones, 27 sectors, and 119 sub-sectors to streamline monitoring and ensure comprehensive coverage.

Police personnel have been tasked with overseeing no unauthorized parties at malls, clubs, or community halls.

With the expectation of nearly 200,000 vehicles on the road, the police are prepared to deal with any alcohol-related disturbances or violations.