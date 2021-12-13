Noida residents' body approaches authority against loud music during weddings

A residents' body on Monday urged the Noida Authority to put a check on noise pollution in residential areas close to banquet halls in the city. In its letter, the Noida Federation of Apartment Owners Associations (NOFAA) mentioned problems being faced by ailing senior citizens, and students and professionals working from home, due to loud music particularly in Sector 50 and 51.

"We are never against any celebrations in the public area. However, such celebrations should not result in inconvenience to fellow residents living in close vicinity of these banquet halls. Noise pollution has been a big issue for residents in this pocket for several years now," NOFAA president Rajiva Singh said.

"Marriage banquet halls opposite Sector 50 F block generate high decibel noise from music and crackers during late nights and early mornings. Both decibels and timings are much beyond the stipulated guidelines of the administration," Singh said in the letter.

The letter was addressed to Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, with a copy marked to Police Commissioner Alok Singh.

The federation also flagged parking woes faced by local residents during wedding programmes. "Shortage of parking space in these banquet halls forces visitors to come across the service lanes of F block for parking their vehicles, where normally the residents of F block park their vehicles," it said.

"Such situations frequently create law and order issues in this area. Already several chain and mobile snatching incidents have taken place in recent past in Sector 50 F block," it added.

As a proposed solution, the NOFAA suggested that a sufficiently high retaining wall, with sound shields, along the uncovered ?naala' (storm drain) could help in peaceful living for residents opposite these banquet halls. "This proposed wall would have a dual benefit, security as well as help in suppressing noise pollution generated both from traffic on main road and from noise generated because of frequent celebrations in these banquet halls," Singh said in the letter.

The NOFAA has also urged the police to enhance patrolling in the area during odd hours to keep a check on loud music and crackers and requested urgent action on the issue.

