Noida residents fear lockdown as active Covid-19 cases cross 500-mark

New Delhi: Fears of another lockdown have gripped residents of Noida, as Gautam Budh Nagar reported more than 100 Covid cases, for the second day in a row, Thursday (April 21, 2022). Noida yesterday recorded 103 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the number of active cases in the district to 529.

According to the data released by the officials, 81 patients recovered from coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours.

The rising Covid-19 cases in the district is a cause of worry for the residents. Uttar Pradesh has a total of 980 active Covid-19 cases in the state, out of which 529 are in Noida alone.

However, Uttar Pradesh government spokesperson on Thursday said that even though Covid-19 cases are on the rise, there is no need to panic and the risk for those who have taken the vaccines is very low.

According to health experts, it is possible that in the coming days, there may be an increase in new cases of the disease, but the current variant of the virus is a "normal" one, the official said.

There is no need to panic but caution has to be maintained, he added.

No need to panic on rising Covid cases, says official

On guidelines issued by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a meeting to review the Covid-19 situation in the state, the spokesman said there is a need to be vigilant about the health safety of children and that they should be made aware of Covid protocols in schools.

The spokesperson said the use of face masks should be ensured at public places in NCR districts and Lucknow, and public address systems used effectively to create awareness.

Extra vigilance should be maintained in these districts, he added.

Meanwhile, over 1.14 lakh Covid tests were done in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, of which 205 came out as positive. A total of 52 new cases have been confirmed in Ghaziabad and 16 in Lucknow.

