COVID-19

Noida sees upward trend in daily Covid-19 cases; 44 children test positive, informs CMO

"44 children tested Covid-19 positive in the last 7 days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. Overall cases in Noida 167, " ANI quoted UP CMO as saying. 

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: After a steep decline in daily infection rate, the Covid-19 cases in Noida are now showing an upward trend and it has become a cause of worry. More and more kids are being tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar. 

The cases of Covid-19, though still low, is witnessing an increasing trend, with children in Noida testing positive for the virus everyday. The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday (April 15, 2022) informed that as many as 44 children have tested positive in the last 7 days. 

“44 children tested Covid-19 positive in the last 7 days, of which 16 children are below 18 years. Overall cases in Noida 167. Percentage of children affected 26.3%,” said the Chief Minister’s Office. 

Meanwhile, the authorities have directed all the schools across Noida and Greater Noida to immediately inform the health department about any child with cough, cold, fever, diarrhea, or showing any symptoms of Covid-19 for timely treatment.

Amid the scare of the fourth wave, India on Friday recorded 949 new Covid-19 infections. India’s death toll has climbed to 5,21,743 with 6 daily fatalities today. The active cases further declined to 11,191 in the country. 

The country also reported 810 recoveries in a day. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,25,07,038, while the case fatality rate has been recorded at 1.21 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.26 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.25 per cent. 

