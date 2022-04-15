New Delhi: After a steep decline in daily infection rate, Covid cases in India, especially in the NCR have shown an upward trend with daily cases constantly rising to leave us wondering if the fourth wave of Covid-19 is around the corner.

Amid the scare of another wave, the coronavirus positivity rate in Gurugram has seen an uptick and now stands at 8.5%, shows a study.

As per the health bulletin issued by the Haryana health department, of the 179 total Covid-19 cases reported on Wednesday across the state, 146 were from Gurugram itself.

What do experts say?

Experts, who have constantly been advising against lowering one’s guard, believe that lifting all the Covid-related protocols, especially masks is behind this surge.

Immunologist Satyajit Rath said it was a “mistake” to pretend the pandemic is no longer the responsibility of the state but simply of individual people.

“Persistently using ‘law-and-order’-style policies, such as all the restrictions is a mistake, especially when used widely and long,” Rath, from Delhi’s National Institute of Immunology (NII), told PTI.

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that lifting Covid restrictions and misinformation that the pandemic is over, the lifting of mask mandates, and ending physical distancing is responsible for rising cases, globally.

Fourth wave scare in Delhi?

Out of all the NCR cities, Delhi has seen the steepest uptick in daily cases, with infections rising by almost 50% on Wednesday.

On Thursday, Delhi reported 325 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent, with the city government issuing a fresh advisory to schools after a few students tested positive for the infection.

Live TV