Noida witnesses spike in liquor sales in May amid COVID-19 pandemic

New Delhi: The liquor sales in Gautam Buddh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh witnessed a spike in May, amid COVID-19 restrictions in place.

As per the data the district excise department earned ₹94.65 crore from liquor sales even though the stores were allowed to open just 23 days ago.

On the other hand, the total sales in the month of April this year, in which over 28 days were COVID-19 restriction-free, stood at ₹90 crore. The data also reveals that the district excise department of Noida earned ₹74 crore in May last year.

“From May 11, the district allowed liquor stores to open between 10 am and 5pm. Last month, we got ₹94.65 crore which is 31% more than last May,” Hindustan Times quoted district excise officer RB Singh as saying.

The Uttar Pradesh government collects over Rs 400 for every Indian-made foreign liquor (750 ml) as duty, Rs 260/litre for sale of country liquor and Rs 90 for sale of a beer can.

Currently, there are a total of 524 active liquor stores in Noida and Greater Noida.

