Yogi Adityanath government prepares for COVID-19 third wave, begins training for skill lab, child's treatment in Noida

New Delhi: The Yogi Adityanath-led government has started preparing for the COVID-19 third wave and has begun training its doctors in Uttar Pradesh. The authorities have commenced the preparations in a COVID-19 hospital in Noida's Sector 39 for skill lab and treatment of coronavirus-infected children.

Gautam Budh Nagar Nodal officer Narendra Bhooshan started it, wherein, the western UP doctors will be given training in the first phase.

In each phase, 24 doctors and staff nurses will be trained for three days and the training will be held in six phases.

A Dummy training has also been introduced for the first time, whereas, an RMNCH (Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, and Child Health) lab has also been established.

Earlier on May 16, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath had said that the government is already preparing an action plan to effectively check the third wave of coronavirus.

He had stated that it is feared to be affecting children more and said, "Every district administration has been asked to prepare a dedicated hospital for women and children."

"We have 2,220 ambulances of 102 service which are dedicated for women and children and for their emergency services besides providing them telephonic consultation from these hospitals," Yogi Aditynath had said.

The chief minister had also stated that arrangements are also being made to set up paediatric intensive care units (ICU) in every district and every medical college amid the apprehensions of an impending third wave.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh on Sunday (May 30) recorded 1,908 new COVID-19 cases, which is its lowest single-day number in the last two months. The state currently has 41,214 active cases.



