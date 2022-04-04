Not going to lead any front against BJP, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Opposition unity to take on ruling alliance at Centre

Pune: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar's statement on Sunday that he is not keen on becoming the chairperson of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) or leading an anti-BJP front appears to be a setback to the efforts of Opposition unity in the wake of recently concluded Assembly elections.

The Maratha Kshatrap, however, said that Congress cannot be excluded from any initiative aimed at providing an alternative to the BJP at the Centre, adding "I am not going to take up any responsibility to lead any front comprising various parties against the BJP."

Speaking to reporters in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, the NCP chief also clarified that he won't lead the UPA, currently helmed by Congress, adding "recently, some youth workers of our party (NCP) passed a resolution asking me to become the chairperson of the UPA. But I am not at all interested in that position. I am not going to get into that. I will not take up that responsibility."

Pawar further said that if an attempt is made to provide an alternative (to the BJP), I am ready to co-operate, support and strengthen such bloc, adding "we have been doing it". "When it is said that the Opposition should come together then some facts need not be neglected. Mamata Banerjee's TMC is the strongest party in West Bengal and they enjoy people's support. At the same time, regional parties are also strong in their respective states," Pawar is quoted as saying by PTI.

According to him, Congress has a pan-India presence even though the Grand Old Party is not in power currently, adding "You will find Congress workers in every village, district and state in the country. Reality is that the Congress, which has a wide presence, must be taken on board while providing an alternative (to BJP)."

Queried on BJP leader Nitin Gadkari's statement that Congress needs to be strong, Pawar underlined the need for a strong opposition party for a healthy democracy.

Pawar further said, "If only one party is strong then it will become like (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. He and the Chinese president have resolved to lead their countries till they are alive. I hope India should not have such Putin."

Taking a dig at the BJP-led Central government, Pawar said that allegations were raised that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is used for extorting money, adding "Before and after raids (are conducted) there are talks about settlements (with ED officials). If this is true and the government is not reining the agency, then the Centre should answer if anyone asks whether they are involved in corruption."

Pawar on 'The Kashmir Files'

Speaking about "The Kashmir Files", Pawar said the movie is made in such a way that the people of other religions will become angry, and reiterated that VP Singh's government, and not Congress, was in power at the Centre during the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley.

The NCP chief said, "Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had become the home minister of India at that time with the support of BJP. A section inclined towards Pakistan then started attacking Muslims who wanted to stay with India and also Hindus. It was the responsibility of the then ruling party to protect these people. But instead of protecting them, they asked Hindus to leave the Valley."

He said the film was not based on facts but it will promote racism and hatred. "If such film is promoted by the head of the nation and his party started distributing free tickets, this only means that they want to divide people and derive a political mileage," Pawar said without taking the names of PM Narendra Modi and BJP.

He said the situation in Gujrat was worse than in the Valley (during the post-Godhra communal riots in 2002), adding "Many people lost their lives but I never heard the then head of Gujarat coming forward to explain." Pawar said in a veiled swipe at Modi who was the chief minister of Gujarat at the time of the riots.

Raj Thackeray remains underground for months: Pawar

The NCP chief took a swipe at Raj Thackeray and said that the MNS chief stays underground for three to four months and suddenly surfaces to give a lecture, adding "This is his speciality. I don't know what he does for months". Raj Thackeray has recently alleged that NCP plays "caste politics".

Sharad Pawar on Sunday said the MNS president never takes a consistent stand on any issue and remains in "hibernation" for three to four months a year which is his "speciality".

Speaking at a rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Saturday, Raj Thackeray had criticised Sharad Pawar, accusing him of "playing the caste card from time to time and dividing society."

"On the contrary, NCP brings together people from all the castes. Raj Thackeray should have studied the history of NCP (before making comments)," Pawar is quoted as saying by PTI.

Replying to a question on the MNS chief's speech in Kolhapur., Pawar said that the MNS chief talks about many things but lacks a consistent stand, adding "He spoke about NCP and caste politics. The fact is that Chhagan Bhujbal, and Madhukarrao Pichad among others had worked as the Leader of the House of NCP. Everybody knows which communities they belong to."

The NCP chief said that his nephew and Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar became the Leader of the House after completing 30 years in the Assembly.

(With Agency Inputs)

Live TV