Not just Rahul Gandhi, Ex-US President Barack Obama's book talks of Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh too

New Delhi: Former US President Barack Obama in his yet-to-be published book speaks about his impression of several world leaders including India's Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

The memoir titled “A Promised Land”, Obama mentions how people talk about good looking men but not of the beauty of women.

In a review of Obama's book, The New York Times wrote: "We are told of the handsomeness of men like Charlie Crist and Rahm Emanuel, but not the beauty of women, except for one or two instances, as in the case of Sonia Gandhi.”

He also noted that ex-PM Singh has a kind of 'kind of impassive integrity'. The NYT review quotes the memoir reading: “Former US Secretary of Defence Bob Gates and former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh both come across as having a kind of impassive integrity."

Live TV

While on Rahul Gandhi, Obama wrote that he has “a nervous, unformed quality about him, as if he were a student who’d done the coursework and was eager to impress the teacher but deep down lacked either the aptitude or the passion to master the subject,” the NYT article stated.

Obama also spoke about Russia President Vladimir Putin, saying he was reminded of street-smart ward bosses from Chicago. The NYT article reports the former US president saying: Vladimir Putin reminds him of the tough, street-smart ward bosses who used to run the Chicago machine though 'Physically, he was unremarkable’.

Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin had a tense relationship during former's presidency.

The 768-page memoir, “The Promised Land” is the first of a two-part memoir and is expected to hit the stands on November 17.